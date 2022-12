Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Broan-NuTone LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Frank A. Viscomi on behalf of Liberty Mutual, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective ceiling exhaust fan. The case is 1:22-cv-07382, Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Co. et al. v. Broan-Nutone LLC.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 4:39 PM