New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jacalyn K. Ansley and Robin J. Washington Simpkins on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Wolkin Curran, seeks indemnification in connection with a bond issued in an underlying probate action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07655, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. v. Simpkins et al.

Insurance

December 05, 2022, 6:59 PM