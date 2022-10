New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual sued Transcon Shipping Co. Monday in California Central District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The court action, for the alleged failure to deliver cargo, was filed by Gibson Robb & Lindh. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07170, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company v. Transcon Shipping Co., Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 4:40 PM