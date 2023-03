New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hawaiya Technologies, Paul Schultz and other defendants on Friday in Hawaii District Court. The suit, brought by Bronster Fujichaku Robbins, accuses the defendants of breaching a settlement in an underlying lawsuit over surety bonds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00117, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. v. Hawaiya Technologies Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 8:26 PM