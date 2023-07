New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Emily Grene Corp., Burke H. Ewers and Adrienne L. Ewers on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by SMTD Law, seeks indemnification under construction payment bonds. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06102, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. v. Emily Grene Corp. et al.

Insurance

July 27, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Smtd Law LLP

defendants

Adrienne L. Ewers

Burke H. Ewers

Does 1 through 30, inclusive,

Emily Grene Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract