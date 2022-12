Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Monday removed a lawsuit against Electrolux Home Products to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over fire damage arising from an allegedly faulty dryer, was filed by Carman, Callahan & Ingham on behalf of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group. The case is 7:22-cv-10476, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company v. Electrolux Home Products, Inc.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 6:08 PM