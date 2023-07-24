New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Christine M. Mentzer, former Tax Collector for Paradise Township, on Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Dickie McCamey & Chilcote, seeks nearly $200,000 in indemnification under surety bonds based on the defendant's acts of forgery for which she pled guilty and resigned in 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01221, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. Inc. v. Mentzer.

Insurance

July 24, 2023, 7:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

defendants

Christine M. Mentzer

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract