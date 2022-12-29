New Suit

Liberty Mutual and other plaintiffs filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against VKA Medical Supply Corp., Vita Medical Supply Corp. and other defendants on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07949, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al. v. VKA Medical Supply Corp. et al.

