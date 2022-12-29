New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other insurers filed a civil RICO lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by Rivkin Radler, which targets Prym Med Supply Corp. and other defendants for allegedly submitting over $553,000 in fraudulent bills for dubious medical devices. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07949, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Vka Medical Supply Corp. et al.

