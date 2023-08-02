New Suit - Insurance

Liberty Mutual filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Star Chiropractic, D.V. Chiropractic Care d/b/a 21 Century Chiropractic and Diana Vavikova on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05867, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al. v. Vavikova et al.

August 02, 2023, 5:06 PM

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims