New Suit - Insurance

Liberty Mutual filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Star Chiropractic, D.V. Chiropractic Care d/b/a 21 Century Chiropractic and Diana Vavikova on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05867, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al. v. Vavikova et al.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company

LM Property and Casualty Insurance Company

American States Insurance Company

Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company

Liberty Insurance Corporation

LM Insurance Corporation

Safeco Company of Indiana

The First Liberty Insurance Corporation

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

D.V. Chiropractic Care, P.C. d/b/a 21 Century Chiropractic Care, P.C.

Diana Vavikova, D.C.

John Doe Defendants 1-10

Star Chiropractic, P.C.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims