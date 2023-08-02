New Suit - Insurance
Liberty Mutual filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Star Chiropractic, D.V. Chiropractic Care d/b/a 21 Century Chiropractic and Diana Vavikova on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05867, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al. v. Vavikova et al.
Insurance
August 02, 2023, 5:06 PM
Plaintiffs
- Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company
- LM Property and Casualty Insurance Company
- American States Insurance Company
- Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company
- Liberty Insurance Corporation
- LM Insurance Corporation
- Safeco Company of Indiana
- The First Liberty Insurance Corporation
defendants
- D.V. Chiropractic Care, P.C. d/b/a 21 Century Chiropractic Care, P.C.
- Diana Vavikova, D.C.
- John Doe Defendants 1-10
- Star Chiropractic, P.C.
nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims