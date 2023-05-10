New Suit

Liberty Mutual and its subsidiaries filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Medical Supply Depot, Rosar Medical Equipment and other defendants on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03527, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al. v. Medical Supply Depot Group Inc. et al.

