New Suit
Liberty Mutual and its subsidiaries filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Medical Supply Depot, Rosar Medical Equipment and other defendants on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03527, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al. v. Medical Supply Depot Group Inc. et al.
Insurance
May 10, 2023, 5:10 PM
Plaintiffs
- Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company
- LM Property and Casualty Insurance Company
- American States Insurance Company
- Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company
- Liberty Insurance Corporation
- LM Insurance Corporation
- Safeco Company of Indiana
- The First Liberty Insurance Corporation
defendants
- Irina Andronova
- John Doe Defendants 1-10
- Medical Supply Depot Group, Inc.
- Nikolay Malinin
- Rosar Medical Equipment Corp.
nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct