New Suit

Liberty Mutual and its subsidiaries filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against Medical Supply Depot, Rosar Medical Equipment and other defendants on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03527, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al. v. Medical Supply Depot Group Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 5:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company

LM Property and Casualty Insurance Company

American States Insurance Company

Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company

Liberty Insurance Corporation

LM Insurance Corporation

Safeco Company of Indiana

The First Liberty Insurance Corporation

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Irina Andronova

John Doe Defendants 1-10

Medical Supply Depot Group, Inc.

Nikolay Malinin

Rosar Medical Equipment Corp.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct