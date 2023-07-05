New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other plaintiffs sued Korge Products Corp., Marta Medical Supply Inc. and Oleksandr Zubchenko Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court for fraudulent medical billing claims. The court action, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of taking advantage of New York's 'no-fault' laws by billing for non-medically necessary events and medical equipment for minor injuries. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05053, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company v. Korge Products Corp.

Insurance

July 05, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company

LM Property and Casualty Insurance Company

American States Insurance Company

Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company

Liberty Insurance Corporation

LM Insurance Corporation

Safeco Company of Indiana

The First Liberty Insurance Corporation

Rivkin Radler

John Doe Defendants 1-10

Korge Products Corp.

Marta Medical Supply Inc.

Oleksandr Zubchenko

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct