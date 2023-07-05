Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other plaintiffs sued Korge Products Corp., Marta Medical Supply Inc. and Oleksandr Zubchenko Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court for fraudulent medical billing claims. The court action, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of taking advantage of New York's 'no-fault' laws by billing for non-medically necessary events and medical equipment for minor injuries. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05053, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company v. Korge Products Corp.
Insurance
July 05, 2023, 12:10 PM