New Suit

Liberty Mutual and other plaintiffs sued EU Medical Supplies Inc., Paul A. Litwin and other defendants Friday in New York Eastern District Court for civil RICO claims. The lawsuit, filed by Rivkin Radler, accuses the defendants of submitting fraudulent claims for services allegedly provided for automobile accident victims. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01852, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Eu Medical Supplies, Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 1:56 PM