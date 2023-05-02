New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group sued Dakiroks Products Corp. Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Rivkin Radler, seeks to recover more than $252,000 in allegedly fraudulent no-fault insurance claims relating to medically unnecessary medical equipment. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03306, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Dakiroks Products Corp. et al.

Insurance

May 02, 2023, 1:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct