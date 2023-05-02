New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group sued Dakiroks Products Corp. Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Rivkin Radler, seeks to recover more than $252,000 in allegedly fraudulent no-fault insurance claims relating to medically unnecessary medical equipment. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03306, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Dakiroks Products Corp. et al.

Plaintiffs

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company

LM Property and Casualty Insurance Company

American States Insurance Company

Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company

Liberty Insurance Corporation

LM Insurance Corporation

Safeco Company of Indiana

The First Liberty Insurance Corporation

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Dakiroks Products Corp.

John Doe Defendants 1-10

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct