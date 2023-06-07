New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other plaintiffs sued Cogo Solutions Inc. and Steven Wong, MD in New York Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint contends that the defendants orchestrated a scheme to bill for allegedly non-medically necessary significant treatment for patients that were in minor car accidents. The court case was brought by Callinan & Smith. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04188, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company v. Cogo Solutions Inc.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 2:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company

LM Property and Casualty Insurance Company

American States Insurance Company

Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company

Liberty Insurance Corporation

LM General Insurance Company

LM Insurance Corporation

Montgomery Mutual Insurance Company

Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana

The First Liberty Insurance Corporation

Wausau Underwriters Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Callinan & Smith LLP

defendants

Cogo Solutions, Incorporated

John Does 1-10

Steven Wong, M.D.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute