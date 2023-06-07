New Suit
Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other plaintiffs sued Cogo Solutions Inc. and Steven Wong, MD in New York Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint contends that the defendants orchestrated a scheme to bill for allegedly non-medically necessary significant treatment for patients that were in minor car accidents. The court case was brought by Callinan & Smith. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04188, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company v. Cogo Solutions Inc.
June 07, 2023, 2:13 PM
- Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company
- LM Property and Casualty Insurance Company
- American States Insurance Company
- Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company
- Liberty Insurance Corporation
- LM General Insurance Company
- LM Insurance Corporation
- Montgomery Mutual Insurance Company
- Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana
- The First Liberty Insurance Corporation
- Wausau Underwriters Insurance Company
- Cogo Solutions, Incorporated
- John Does 1-10
- Steven Wong, M.D.
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute