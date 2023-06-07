New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other plaintiffs sued Cogo Solutions Inc. and Steven Wong, MD in New York Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint contends that the defendants orchestrated a scheme to bill for allegedly non-medically necessary significant treatment for patients that were in minor car accidents. The court case was brought by Callinan & Smith. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04188, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company v. Cogo Solutions Inc.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 2:13 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute