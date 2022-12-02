New Suit

Liberty Mutual filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against AVK Rx, Kristina's Pharmacy and other defendants on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Callinan & Smith, accuses the defendants of conducting a scheme to bill for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07329, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al. v. AVK Rx Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 6:50 PM