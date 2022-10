Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against industrial manufacturer Versa Handling to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Denenberg Tuffley on behalf of Liberty Mutual, brings subrogation claims based on property damage allegedly caused by the negligent installation of a Cleveland Tramrail System. The case is 2:22-cv-12541, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. v. Versa Handling Co.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 4:35 PM