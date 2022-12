New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group sued Western World Insurance Co. Monday in New York Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Jaffe & Asher, seeks a declaration that Western is obligated to defend and indemnify a third party in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07727, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Western World Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 5:17 PM