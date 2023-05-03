New Suit

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. sued Red Roof Inns and other defendants on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to indemnify Red Roof in two underlying lawsuits brought by individuals who allege that they were trafficked for sex at a Red Roof hotel. The case was filed by Post & Schell and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01692, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Red Roof Inns, Inc. et al.

