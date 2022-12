New Suit - Product Liability

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance filed a product liability lawsuit against Perfect Aire Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District. The lawsuit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, alleges property damage arising from an allegedly faulty dehumidifier. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01938, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Perfect Aire, LLC.

Insurance

December 06, 2022, 6:03 PM