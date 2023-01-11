New Suit

Liberty Mutual filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Benancio Longoria and Benancio Domingo Longoria on Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Thomas J. Henry Law, seeks a declaration that Liberty Mutual has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00012, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Longoria et al.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 7:24 PM