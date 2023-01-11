Liberty Mutual filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Benancio Longoria and Benancio Domingo Longoria on Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Thomas J. Henry Law, seeks a declaration that Liberty Mutual has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00012, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Longoria et al.
Insurance
January 11, 2023, 7:24 PM