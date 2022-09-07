Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Glankler Brown PLLC on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Tenneco Automotive Operating Company and other defendants to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Julie Bhattacharya Peak on behalf of Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company, accuses the defendants of causing property damage while performing work outside the scope of a contract. The case is 1:22-cv-01189, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Levy Recovery Group et al.

Insurance

September 07, 2022, 7:49 PM