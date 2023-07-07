New Suit - Insurance

UDR Inc., a real estate investment trust that invests in apartments, and other defendants were hit with an insurance lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Ropers Majeski PC on behalf of Liberty Insurance Corp., seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03404, Liberty Insurance Corporation v. Harken et al.

Real Estate

July 07, 2023, 5:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Liberty Insurance Corporation

Plaintiffs

Ropers Majeski PC

defendants

UDR, Inc.

Ajay Martin

Alexander Harken

Angela Aquino-Sales

James Sales

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute