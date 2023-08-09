New Suit - Insurance

Liberty Insurance Corp. and Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. sued Persant Construction Company Inc. on Aug. 7 in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Akerman, contends that the defendant owes Liberty over $184,000 in premium payments for issued automobile, workers' compensation, employers and commercial general liability policies. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22958, Liberty Insurance Corporation et al v. Persant Construction Company, Inc.

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Liberty Insurance Corporation

Akerman

Persant Construction Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute