New Suit - Contract

Hyundai Motor America and Genesis Motor America were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Clark Hill and Bass Sox Mercer, accuses the defendants of compelling plaintiff Liberty Hyundai to purchase a new location pursuant to certain incentive programs, only to induce a third party dealership to relocate to a site just a few miles away. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10214, Liberty Hyundai, Inc. d/b/a Feldman Hyundai of New Hudson and Genesis of New Hudson v. Hyundai Motor America, Inc. et al.