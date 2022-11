New Suit

Phelps Dunbar filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Liberty Corporate Capital Ltd. The suit, concerning commercial general liability claims, names the Attic Corp. and other claimants in connection with an underlying suit alleging misappropriation of funds and breach-of-contract. The case is 7:22-cv-00408, Liberty Corporate Capital Limited v. The Attic Corporation et al.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 2:57 PM