Removed To Federal Court

Markel subsidiary Evanston Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Pennsylvania Western District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by attorney Anthony J. Erlain on behalf of Liberty Bail Bonds Inc., seeks a declaration that the defendant has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit. Evanston is represented by Tressler. 2:22-cv-01400, Liberty Bail Bonds, Inc. v. Evanston Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 1:18 PM