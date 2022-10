Who Got The Work

Jennifer H. Doan, Adam G. Kelly and Jonathan Thielbar of Loeb & Loeb have entered appearances for Marriott International in a pending patent lawsuit related to the hotel's 'mobile key' feature. The case was filed Aug. 18 in Texas Eastern District Court by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of Liberty Access Technologies Licensing LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00318, Liberty Access Technologies Licensing LLC v. Marriott International, Inc.