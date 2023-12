News From Law.com

Liberals are calling for former President Donald Trump's Wisconsin lawyer to step down from a state judicial ethics panel, saying he is unsuitable due to his role advising the fake Republican electors who admitted to taking part in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. Jim Troupis, a former judge, was deeply involved in Trump's efforts to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results.

December 18, 2023

