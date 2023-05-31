New Suit

Pierce Atwood and the Institute for Free Speech filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Maine District Court on behalf of Dinner Table PAC, Fight For Freedom PAC and other plaintiffs. The suit targets members of the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices over the state's contribution limit on state legislators regarding political action committees (PACs). According to the complaint, as of Jan. 1, 2023, only four state legislators are permitted to raise unlimited dollars, including the Speaker of the House, the President of the Senate and the minority leaders. The complaint contends that the limit violates the First Amendment freedoms of speech and association and seeks to declare the law unconstitutional. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00221, Libby et al v. Schneider et al.

Government

May 31, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Titcomb

Dinner Table Pac

Fight For Freedom Pac

Laurel Libby

Machias Christian Fellowship

Paula Sutton

Pierce Atwood

defendants

Aaron M Frey

David R Hastings, III

Dennis Marble

Sarah E Leclaire

Stacey D Neumann

William J Schneider

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation