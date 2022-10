Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Munck Wilson Mandala on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Setareh Law Group on behalf of Jared Libbey. The case is 3:22-cv-05970, Libbey v. Frito-Lay, Inc. et al.