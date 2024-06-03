Who Got The Work
H. Alan Rothenbuecher and Katie M. Burnett of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff have stepped in as defense counsel to Avenue A Stores in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed by the Palmer Law Group on behalf of Liangsword Ltd. on April 16 in Florida Southern District Court, pursues claims against online retailers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:24-cv-60618, Liangsword Limited v. The Partnerships, Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.
Internet & Social Media
June 03, 2024, 10:44 AM
Plaintiffs
- Liangsword Limited
defendants
- 1Campbell
- 7-14 Days Delivery
- Aeonslove Shop
- Aetomce
- Aijeru Co. ltd
- Ailytec Inc
- AlfaBet
- Art Cove Crafts
- Asvrilmar
- Austpious
- Avenue A Stores LLC
- Balight Direct
- Bianzhoubolu
- Billbianc
- Bngxr
- Bngxr-Direct
- Brave Caps
- Brenberke Inc
- Caimchi
- Caizhitong Trading Co., Ltd.
- Carolina Designer Dragons, Inc.
- Cbllc
- Chengbuy
- Clothing Wholesaler
- Crafts Central
- Cuticate
- Cz Trade Co.Ltd
- Dan Book
- Dosth.Amazing
- Dtreelsy
- duixinghas
- Eimeli Technology LLC
- Emerald Adventures Inc
- Enjoymoment
- Entasser
- Ever Bestsales LLC
- Fabiurt Trading Co., Ltd.
- Famly Hreo
- Fokelyi
- Footuyuboer
- Foxnovo Store
- Fuzhen Kai
- galvanic
- Girlsshop
- Goblee
- Gomind Co., Ltd
- Good Friiends
- GreatNewMall
- GuangXi ZhiZhong Co., Ltd.
- Guangzhou youqihui co., ltd
- Gula
- Guo Lai Money
- Haoshichengshuang
- Haoshuang
- Heldig
- Hibalala
- Hong Rui
- Honsity Beautiful Development Co Ltd
- Household department store
- Hua chen Co. Ltd
- Huanyou Co. Ltd
- Hushyang Co., Ltd.
- Iaukyu
- icolorfuled
- Jahyshow Technology Co., Ltd
- Jiaochu
- Josdec
- Joybuy Marketplace
- Joybuy Marketplace (Fashion)
- Joybuy Marketplace(Express)
- Joybuy Marketplace(Selection)
- Joybuy Marketplace(U.S)
- justhard
- Kaijia Co.Ltd
- Kaiyu Co. , Ltd
- Kgjq
- Kimwee Co., Ltd
- kingque Co.ltd
- Kiskurassly Co. ltd
- Kpataubaa
- kurtrussel
- LavoHome
- Lawor Co.Ltd
- Ledander Co.ltd
- Lhxiqxz Home Essentials
- Liberty Supply
- Life House 'S Choice
- Limei Co. Ltd
- Lkjjliq
- Loliy Pop
- lsiaeian
- Lucky Cokie
- Lz.Co. , Ltd.
- manmandelai
- Mannya Co., Ltd
- ManYuanPeiShangMao
- Maoxinze Official
- Mesiac
- Mianlan
- Midewhik
- MJahhsay
- Monthly
- Nb
- Nexuty Envision.Co.ltd
- Nololo
- Nuolixi Trading Co., Ltd.
- Oavqhlg3B
- Oopqt.Ltd
- Orchid Trade Inc
- Ouxkmax
- Platinum Products LLC
- Pld LLC
- Pompotops
- Ptetnvg
- Qifa
- Quealent Co.Ltd
- Rich Year
- Rsr Electronics Inc.
- Ruanlalo
- ruhuadgb
- Rusommy
- Ry Co., Ltd.
- SamFansar
- Seenda
- SendaDecoration Design Co.,Ltd
- Sfn Co.Ltd
- sida
- Six6686
- Smile
- Sprayline Transport Inc
- StarYao Co.Ltd
- Steady Clothing
- StoBays Co.,Ltd
- Sufanic
- Sunsent
- Surpdew Decoration Shop
- The Partnerships, Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A
- Tmkbghml
- Toudaret
- Treasure Gurus, LLC
- Txtoutlet
- Uehgn
- Vaaalo Supply LLC
- Viasears Beauty Inc
- Waitlover
- Walbest
- Walda
- Wango
- WeCare Co. Ltd.
- Whlbf
- X-T
- xinlonyao
- Xinyooa
- Xioangsndbb
- Xiuji
- Xuti
- Yellow Tong
- YiFudd
- Yimei Store
- Yingtian-Zoizocp
- Yinqiang E -commerce Co. Ltd
- Yinsi
- YoulIan Co.Ltd
- Youmi
- Yuanben
- Yuanququ
- Yubatuo
- yueyu
- Yuyuan Co.ltd
- Zhxxcum
- Zitour
- Zs Home Store
- Zuk Vape LLC
defendant counsels
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims