Who Got The Work

H. Alan Rothenbuecher and Katie M. Burnett of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff have stepped in as defense counsel to Avenue A Stores in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed by the Palmer Law Group on behalf of Liangsword Ltd. on April 16 in Florida Southern District Court, pursues claims against online retailers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:24-cv-60618, Liangsword Limited v. The Partnerships, Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.

Internet & Social Media

June 03, 2024, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Liangsword Limited

Plaintiffs

Palmer Law Group, PA

defendants

1Campbell

7-14 Days Delivery

Aeonslove Shop

Aetomce

Aijeru Co. ltd

Ailytec Inc

AlfaBet

Art Cove Crafts

Asvrilmar

Austpious

Avenue A Stores LLC

Balight Direct

Bianzhoubolu

Billbianc

Bngxr

Bngxr-Direct

Brave Caps

Brenberke Inc

Caimchi

Caizhitong Trading Co., Ltd.

Carolina Designer Dragons, Inc.

Cbllc

Chengbuy

Clothing Wholesaler

Crafts Central

Cuticate

Cz Trade Co.Ltd

Dan Book

Dosth.Amazing

Dtreelsy

duixinghas

Eimeli Technology LLC

Emerald Adventures Inc

Enjoymoment

Entasser

Ever Bestsales LLC

Fabiurt Trading Co., Ltd.

Famly Hreo

Fokelyi

Footuyuboer

Foxnovo Store

Fuzhen Kai

galvanic

Girlsshop

Goblee

Gomind Co., Ltd

Good Friiends

GreatNewMall

GuangXi ZhiZhong Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou youqihui co., ltd

Gula

Guo Lai Money

Haoshichengshuang

Haoshuang

Heldig

Hibalala

Hong Rui

Honsity Beautiful Development Co Ltd

Household department store

Hua chen Co. Ltd

Huanyou Co. Ltd

Hushyang Co., Ltd.

Iaukyu

icolorfuled

Jahyshow Technology Co., Ltd

Jiaochu

Josdec

Joybuy Marketplace

Joybuy Marketplace (Fashion)

Joybuy Marketplace(Express)

Joybuy Marketplace(Selection)

Joybuy Marketplace(U.S)

justhard

Kaijia Co.Ltd

Kaiyu Co. , Ltd

Kgjq

Kimwee Co., Ltd

kingque Co.ltd

Kiskurassly Co. ltd

Kpataubaa

kurtrussel

LavoHome

Lawor Co.Ltd

Ledander Co.ltd

Lhxiqxz Home Essentials

Liberty Supply

Life House 'S Choice

Limei Co. Ltd

Lkjjliq

Loliy Pop

lsiaeian

Lucky Cokie

Lz.Co. , Ltd.

manmandelai

Mannya Co., Ltd

ManYuanPeiShangMao

Maoxinze Official

Mesiac

Mianlan

Midewhik

MJahhsay

Monthly

Nb

Nexuty Envision.Co.ltd

Nololo

Nuolixi Trading Co., Ltd.

Oavqhlg3B

Oopqt.Ltd

Orchid Trade Inc

Ouxkmax

Platinum Products LLC

Pld LLC

Pompotops

Ptetnvg

Qifa

Quealent Co.Ltd

Rich Year

Rsr Electronics Inc.

Ruanlalo

ruhuadgb

Rusommy

Ry Co., Ltd.

SamFansar

Seenda

SendaDecoration Design Co.,Ltd

Sfn Co.Ltd

sida

Six6686

Smile

Sprayline Transport Inc

StarYao Co.Ltd

Steady Clothing

StoBays Co.,Ltd

Sufanic

Sunsent

Surpdew Decoration Shop

The Partnerships, Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A

Tmkbghml

Toudaret

Treasure Gurus, LLC

Txtoutlet

Uehgn

Vaaalo Supply LLC

Viasears Beauty Inc

Waitlover

Walbest

Walda

Wango

WeCare Co. Ltd.

Whlbf

X-T

xinlonyao

Xinyooa

Xioangsndbb

Xiuji

Xuti

Yellow Tong

YiFudd

Yimei Store

Yingtian-Zoizocp

Yinqiang E -commerce Co. Ltd

Yinsi

YoulIan Co.Ltd

Youmi

Yuanben

Yuanququ

Yubatuo

yueyu

Yuyuan Co.ltd

Zhxxcum

Zitour

Zs Home Store

Zuk Vape LLC

defendant counsels

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims