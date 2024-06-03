Who Got The Work

H. Alan Rothenbuecher and Katie M. Burnett of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff have stepped in as defense counsel to Avenue A Stores in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed by the Palmer Law Group on behalf of Liangsword Ltd. on April 16 in Florida Southern District Court, pursues claims against online retailers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:24-cv-60618, Liangsword Limited v. The Partnerships, Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.

Internet & Social Media

June 03, 2024, 10:44 AM

