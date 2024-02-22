Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor partners Anne Shea Gaza and Elena C. Norman have stepped in to represent Roblox Corp. and the video game platforms board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 19 in Delaware District Court by Rigrodsky Law on behalf of Luejia Liang, accuses the defendants of falsely claiming that the company experienced 'explosive' growth during the COVID-19 pandemic despite being driven by inadequate controls on the Roblox platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:24-cv-00078, Liang v. Baszucki et al.
Gaming & Esports
February 22, 2024, 9:42 AM