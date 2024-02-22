Who Got The Work

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor partners Anne Shea Gaza and Elena C. Norman have stepped in to represent Roblox Corp. and the video game platforms board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 19 in Delaware District Court by Rigrodsky Law on behalf of Luejia Liang, accuses the defendants of falsely claiming that the company experienced 'explosive' growth during the COVID-19 pandemic despite being driven by inadequate controls on the Roblox platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:24-cv-00078, Liang v. Baszucki et al.

Gaming & Esports

February 22, 2024, 9:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Luejia Liang

Plaintiffs

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Rigrodsky Law, PA

defendants

Andrea Wong

Anthony P. Lee

Christopher Carvalho

Craig Donato

David Baszucki

Gina Mastantuono

Gregory Baszucki

Michael Guthrie

defendant counsels

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims