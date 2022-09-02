Who Got The Work

Gregg L. Weiner and Michael Harris of Ropes & Gray have stepped in as defense counsel to BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley, acting as underwriters for Tuya's 2021 IPO, in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Aug. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Johnson Fistel LLP, contends that Tuya misled investors by overstating its market dominance and projected growth when in fact most of Tuya's customers were engaged in a ratings manipulation scheme that would 'limit the sale of products containing Tuya’s technology on Amazon.com.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:22-cv-06792, Lian v. Tuya Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 02, 2022, 7:41 AM