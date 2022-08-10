New Suit - Securities Class Action

Tuya Inc., a Chinese IoT platform provider, and its senior executives were hit with a securities class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's U.S. IPO. The complaint, backed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Johnson Fistel LLP, contends that Tuya misled investors by overstating its market dominance and projected growth when in fact most of Tuya's customers were engaged in a ratings manipulation scheme that would 'limit the sale of products containing Tuya’s technology on Amazon.com.' The suit also names Morgan Stanley & Co., BofA Securities Inc. and other investment banks which served as underwriters of Tuya's 2021 IPO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06792, Lian v. Tuya Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2022, 7:11 AM