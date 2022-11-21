New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Golden State Warriors, FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison were slapped with a consumer class action Sunday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Audet & Partners and Lehman, Lee & Xu, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing 'unsophisticated investors' into purchasing unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts, causing consumers to sustain billions of dollars in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07336, Liam.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 21, 2022, 11:38 AM