Liability Over 2018 East River Helicopter Crash That Killed ...

A Manhattan jury is expected to begin deliberating liability in a 2018 East River helicopter crash that killed 5 people on Wednesday, following marathon closing statements on Tuesday and a 13-week trial. Jerry and Nancy Cadigan filed suit against Liberty Helicopters Inc. and other defendants in days after the tragedy in 2018, alleging negligence by various parties caused the wrongful death of their 26-year-old son, Trevor Cadigan. The lawsuit also named NY on Air LLC (NYON), Airbus and aircraft part services company Dart Aerospace as defendants.

September 17, 2024, 7:02 PM