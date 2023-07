New Suit

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Ropes & Gray on behalf of a transgender asylum applicant who seeks a decision on an asylum application that has been pending for seven years. The case is 1:23-cv-03612, Li v. United States Citizenship And Immigration Services (Uscis) et al.

Government

July 06, 2023, 5:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Xiaowei Li

Plaintiffs

Ropes & Gray

defendants

Acting Director Ted Kim

Alejandro Mayorkas

John Lafferty

Matthew D. Emrich

Newark Asylum Office, Uscis

Susan Raufer

United States Citizenship And Immigration Services (Uscis)

Ur M. Jaddou

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision