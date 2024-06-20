Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have stepped in to represent Roblox Corp., the developer of the popular online game Roblox, and certain officers in a pending securities class action. The case, filed June 10 in California Northern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the company's projected financial outlook by making statements referencing revenue resources and bookings that were 'tenuous at best.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:24-cv-03484, Li v. Roblox Corp. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 20, 2024, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Eugene Li

Plaintiffs

Levi & Korsinsky

defendants

Christina Wootton

David Baszucki

Manuel Bronstein

Michael Guthrie

Roblox Corp.

defendant counsels

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws