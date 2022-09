New Suit - Employment

Chevron and Resolution Energy Services were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The court case, alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, was filed by Moore & Associates on behalf of Li Li. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03084, Li v. Resolution Energy Services et al.

Energy

September 09, 2022, 6:54 PM