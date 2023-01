Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against MetLife and Federal Employees' Group Life Insurance to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Berkman, Gordon, Murray & Devan on behalf of Yufei Li. The case is 1:23-cv-00036, Li v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 09, 2023, 3:06 PM