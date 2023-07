Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Merck, the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged gender- and race-based discrimination, was filed by Kochan & Stephenson on behalf of a former employee. The case is 3:23-cv-03347, Li v. Merck & Co., Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 05, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Nina Xiaoyan Li

defendants

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Merck Sharp & Dohe LLC

Mrl San Francisco LLC

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination