New Suit - Securities

Software company Palantir Technologies, co-founder Alexander C. Karp and other company executives were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Cody-Hopkins Law Firm and the Brown Law Firm, accuses the defendants of making materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business prospects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03028, Li v. Karp et al.