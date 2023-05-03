New Suit - Securities Class Action

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Holzer & Holzer, accuses Spirit of concealing issues relating to its manufacturing of aft fuselages. According to the complaint, the defect came to light after Boeing announced that due to the manufacturing issue, deliveries of 737 MAX aircraft would be delayed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03722, Li v. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

May 03, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Hang Li

Mark J. Suchinski

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.

Tom Gentile III

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws