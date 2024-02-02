Who Got The Work

Ellie Chapman of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Amazon.com in a pending consumer class action over the company's sale of third-party dietary supplements through its 'Fulfilled by Amazon' program. The case, filed Dec. 19 in Washington Western District Court by Kuzyk Law and Just Food Law, claims that Amazon distributes products that violate labeling requirements of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. Chun, is 2:23-cv-01975, Li et al v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

February 02, 2024, 7:28 PM

