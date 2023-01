New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Amazon.com was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court over the labeling of third-party drugs. The lawsuit, brought by Kuzyk Law and Just Food Law, arises from a 2022 FDA warning to Amazon that it sells unlawful drugs, such as cardiovascular supplements, that make unapproved-disease claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00441, Li et al v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

January 31, 2023, 4:12 PM