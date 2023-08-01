New Suit - Employment

Inness Resort was hit with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a former cook, accuses the defendant of discriminating against Hispanic employees, such as forcing them to eat meals in the basement without tables or chairs while allowing White employees to eat meals in the main hall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06747, Carrasco v. Inness Hospitality et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 01, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Jaime Li Carrasco

Phillips and Associates

defendants

Inness Hospitality

Jordan Heissenberger

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination