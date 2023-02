New Suit

Transamerica Life Insurance Co. was hit with a complaint Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, pertaining to the refusal to pay life insurance benefits, was brought by Kantor & Kantor on behalf of LHHMW Trust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-05129, Lhhmw Trust v. Transamerica Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

February 17, 2023, 4:12 AM