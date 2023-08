New Suit - Federal Employers Liability Act

BNSF Railway was sued Monday in Nebraska District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The court action was brought by Casey Jones Law Firm and Bolt Law Firm on behalf of Michael LHeureux. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00327, LHeureux v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

July 31, 2023, 8:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael LHeureux

Plaintiffs

Casey Jones Law Firm

Bolt Law Firm

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act