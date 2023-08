Who Got The Work

B. John Casey, Brad S. Daniels and Tyler J. Killeen of Stoel Rives have stepped in to defend Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to the denial of residential mental health benefits, was filed June 20 in Oregon District Court by attorney Megan E. Glor. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeff Armistead, is 3:23-cv-00894, L.H. v. Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon.

Health Care

August 04, 2023, 10:58 AM

Plaintiffs

L. H.

Plaintiffs

Megan E. Glor, Attorney At Law PC

Megan E. Glor Attorneys At Law

defendants

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations